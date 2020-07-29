Rohingya man held for illegally getting voter, aadhaar cards
Hyderabad, July 29 (PTI): A 29-year-old Rohingyaman was on Wednesday arrested here on the charge ofimpersonating as an Indian and illegally procuring a voter ID card and Aadhaar card and other ID proofs to get welfare benefits, police said. The accused paid money to a local person, who works at an online service outlet here, and illegally got the documents by suppressing his personal details and original nationality, a press release from the Hyderabad police said.
The Rohingya man migrated to India in 2009 from Bangladesh after crossing over from Myanmar and stayed in Jammu and Kashmir, the release said. Later in 2011, he shifted to Hyderabad and enrolled with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and also possessed the UNHCR card and is currently working as a labourer, police said.
On the modus operandi of the accused, the police said he claimed to be an Indian citizen to the authorities concernedandhe first obtained voter card. Then he procured aadhaar card and other ID proofs, the police said. Further, he claimed all welfare benefit introduced by government for poor Indians.
Police seized the voter ID and aadhaar card besides the UNHCR card from the possession of the accused..
