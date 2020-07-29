West Bengal: Security forces seize 7.5-kg jewellery at India-Bangladesh border

The border outpost of the 112th Battalion seized 7.542 kg silver jewellery from Bithari at the India-Bangladesh border on Wednesday. The seized jewellery was valued at Rs 3,92,840 in the Indian market. According to the battalion, the intelligence bureau provided the information at the border outpost, about a smuggler carrying the jewellery on a red bike, after which the security forces were on alert.

A jawan noticed the bike that was coming from Dharandanda village and tried to catch him. However, during routine check-up, the smuggler took advantage of the crowd and fled away, leaving the bike on the spot. Upon checking, the security personnel found the jewellery hidden in the air filter of the bike. Giving details of the alleged smuggler, the security personnel said that the accused goes by the name Mohammad Malik Sardar and is a native of Dharandanda village.

The seized jewellery would be handed over to the Customs Department for further legal action, the battalion said. (ANI)