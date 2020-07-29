Maha: Doctor stabbed by son of dead COVID-19 patient

A doctor was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday by the son of a COVID-19 patient who died at a hospital in Latur city in Maharashtra. The incident took place around 7 am at Alpha Superspeciality Hospital here, the police said.

The 35-year-old assailant -- name not disclosed -- was a resident of Udgir, the police said. His 60-year-old mother had been admitted to the hospital on July 25 after she tested positive for coronavirus, said a police officer.

The woman, who was also suffering from co-morbidities --existing chronic ailments -- died early Wednesday morning. When Dr Dinesh Varma, who had earlier spoken to her relatives about her serious condition, arrived at the hospital, her son and three other relatives had a heated argument with him over the woman's death.

The son suddenly picked up a sharp weapon and stabbed Varma in the chest, neck and on the hand, the official said. Varma, who was seriously injured, was admitted to another hospital and was undergoing treatment.

The assailant was arrested soon, the police official said. The local branch of the Indian Medical Association condemned the incident and announced that Out Patient Departments (OPDs) in the district would remain closed for a day in protest. It demanded round-the-clock police protection to doctors.