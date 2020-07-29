Left Menu
Water from Gandaki, Bagmati rivers enters Bihar's Muzaffarpur, locals seek help

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:50 IST
Visual from Muzaffarpur district, Bihar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The misery of people in Bihar have escalated after the waters of Gandaki and Bagmati rivers entered the parts of Muzaffarpur district following incessant rainfall in the region. The houses of the people in the district have been submerged in the water. Following this, people have started moving to elevated places from the low lying areas.

Speaking to ANI, Ramdulari, a villager of Meenapur Block Area said, "Continuous water inflow has impacted our livelihood. Amid the ongoing flood situation, we are shifting to higher places in the village itself." "It has been 4-5 days that the water has entered our houses. The administration has not provided any help yet and our children are not safe in this situation. It is becoming difficult for us to arrange food for our family," Raghuvir Chaudhary, a local said.

Adding to it, Amarinder Kumar, another villager said, "It has impacted our lives to this extent that there is no provision of food or shelter for us." According to the State Disaster Management Department, 29,62,653 people have been affected and 8 deaths have been reported due to the floods across 12 districts as of July 29. (ANI)

