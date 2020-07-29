Over 1,000 arrested in Kolkata for defying total lockdown

Over 1,000 people were arrested in Kolkata on Wednesday for defying the total lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, police said. Of them, 721 were booked till 6 pm for violating the restrictions under IPC section 188 that relates to disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant, a senior officer said.

Another 352 were arrested for not wearing masks, he said. At least 21 persons were held for spitting in the public, he said.

Besides, police also seized 33 vehicles, he added. The West Bengal government has decided to impose complete lockdown twice a week till August 31.