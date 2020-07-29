Harsh Vardhan releases e-book on guidelines to tackle substance abuse

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday released an e-book on treatment guidelines to tackle substance use disorders and behavioural addictions. The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare released the e-book titled "Standard Treatment Guidelines for the Management of Substance Use Disorders and Behavioural Addictions" through video conference, in the presence of Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS (HFW). The book "aims to tackle substance abuse and behavioural addiction in the country", read a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the press statement, Harsh Vardhan highlighted the harmful association of Substance Use with non-communicable disorders (NCDs) like cardiovascular, cancer, road traffic injury, as well as mental health is well established. On the importance of addressing challenges to addiction in the times of COVID-19, he cautioned that the World Drug Report 2020 "suggests that COVID-19 can have other fallouts just like earlier economic crises have caused - users seeking out cheaper synthetic substances; a shift to more injecting; economic downturn causing the poor and disadvantaged to turn to drug use and suffer its consequences."

He also elaborated on the "emerging evidence that smoking increases the risk for COVID-19 as well as worsens the outcome in people who get infected with the virus. Alcohol intoxication can also increase the risk and the other effects including a reduction of immunity can increase the risk." Similar effects can be anticipated with other drugs as well, he added. The Union Health Minister stressed the continued need for a mass campaign to address the issue. "This is a social issue and not limited to the medical fraternity. Individuals in public life and religious organizations should also be involved in raising awareness. Awareness and cooperation between society and medical fraternity is the key to fight the menace of addiction which will aid in realisation of the Prime Minister's Vision of New India."

Recollecting his experience in implementing WHO's essential drug policy as the Health Minister of NCT of Delhi, he underscored the relevance of having a set of standard guidelines to help health professionals in preventing as well as minimising the harm from drug use. He said that the "Standard Treatment Guideline (STG) developed by the Drug Deaddiction Program (DDAP) outlines a robust recommendation about the management of various Substance use Disorders or Addiction such that every general clinic can follow them. He said that "these Guidelines will help towards reducing the treatment gap for substance use disorders and help the country in its progress towards becoming healthier, happier and more prosperous." (ANI)