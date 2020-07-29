Andhra Pradesh reports 10,093 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 10,093 new COVID-19 cases with 65 deaths. It is for the first time that the state has reported over 10,000 cases in a single day, the state's health ministry said.

As many as 70,584 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in the state has gone up to 1,20,390. Of them, 63,771 are active, while the total death in the state has gone up to 1,213.

Of the total of 65 deaths, 14 have been reported from the East Godavari district, 8 in Anantapuram district, 7 in Vizianagaram district, 6 in Chittoor district, 5 in Kurnool district, 5 in Nellore district, 4 in Krishna district, 4 in Prakasam district, 3 in Guntur district, 3 in Kadapa district, 2 in Srikakulam district, 2 in Visakhapatnam district and 2 in West Godavari district. (ANI)