903 new COVID-19 cases reported from Kerala

Nine hundred and three COVID-19 cases and 641 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, the state Health Minister KK Shailaja informed today. The state's coronavirus tally now stands at 21,797 which includes 10,353 active cases and 11,369 recoveries.

So far, 68 deaths have been reported from the state. Meanwhile, India breached the 15-lakh mark on Wednesday, with a total of 15.31 lakh positive cases.

As many as 768 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 34,193, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. (ANI)