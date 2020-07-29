Left Menu
Much-awaited HP's Cabinet expansion on Thursday

Anil Sharma, who was the state Power Minister, had resigned from the Cabinet in April last year following pressure from the ruling BJP. Vipin Singh Parmar, who was the Health Minister, was elected Speaker of the state assembly in February this year following resignation by the then Speaker Rajeev Bindal in January.

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet will be expanded on Thursday, an official spokesperson said. The oath-taking ceremony of new ministers will be held at Raj Bhawan on July 30 at 11.15 am, he said, adding there will be a live webcast of the ceremony. The spokesperson said this soon after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday evening.

The chief minister and newly inducted ministers will interact with the media at Peterhoff located about three kms away from Raj Bhawan after the oath-taking ceremony, he added. Three ministerial berths in the state have been lying vacant for the past several months.

The state government, however, has not yet made public the names of those who will take oath on Thursday as new ministers. Anil Sharma, who was the state Power Minister, had resigned from the Cabinet in April last year following pressure from the ruling BJP. Sharma had refused to campaign for the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Ram Swaroop Sharma, as his son Aashray was contesting from the seat on a Congress ticket.

Kishan Kapoor, who was the Civil Supplies Minister, resigned in May last year after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kangra. Vipin Singh Parmar, who was the Health Minister, was elected Speaker of the state assembly in February this year following resignation by the then Speaker Rajeev Bindal in January.

