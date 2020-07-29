Goa COVID-19 cases rise by 202 to 5,489

Goa on Wednesday reported 202 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 5,489, a Health official said. With three people, including two men and a woman, succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 39.

A total of 189 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 3,784 and that of active cases to 1,666, he added. "A total of 7,568 samples were tested on Tuesday, of which 202 returned positive and 2,185 negative. Result of 5,181 samples is awaited," the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,489, new cases 202, deaths 39, discharged 3,784, active cases 1,656, samples tested till date 1,28,289.