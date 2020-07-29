Manipur records highest single-day spike of 141 new COVID-19 cases; total rises to 2,458

Manipur recorded its highest single-day spike of 141 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the state's tally to 2,458, officials said here. They said 38 people have been discharged from hospitals since Tuesday, taking the number of patients recovered from the disease in the state to 1,653.

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old man, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, "died of multiple diseases" at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here. The Medical Superintendent of RIMS, Prof Ch Arunkumar Singh, in a statement said that the man died due to multiple diseases, including chronic kidney disease, lower respiratory tract infection, COVID-19 and diabetes.

According to the statement, the patient from Khongjom Sapam in Thoubal district was admitted to RIMS on May 22 for chronic kidney failure, hypertension and type-2 diabetes, and he had undergone multiple sessions of dialysis. He tested COVID-19 positive on July 26. "Despite intensive treatment, the patient succumbed to kidney failure, long standing hypertension, infection of lower respiratory tract and type-2 diabetes mellitus, COVID-19 is present recently," it said.

Earlier, the Director of RIMS, Ahanthem Santa Singh, told PTI that this was the first COVID-19 death in Manipur.