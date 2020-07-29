Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,118 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, growth rate below one pc

The number of coronavirus tests carried out in the city crossed five lakh, but the number of new cases is relatively low, and the growth rate of cases has fallen below one per cent (0.97 per cent), the civic body pointed out. The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital has improved to 72 days, said the BMC.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 23:20 IST
1,118 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, growth rate below one pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 1,11,964 with an addition of 1,118 cases on Wednesday while death toll went up to 6,244 with 60 deaths being reported, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The number of coronavirus tests carried out in the city crossed five lakh, but the number of new cases is relatively low, and the growth rate of cases has fallen below one per cent (0.97 per cent), the civic body pointed out.

The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital has improved to 72 days, said the BMC. A record 11,643 coronavirus tests were carried out in Mumbai on July 28 which took the total number of tests to 5,05,982.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the city increased to 85,327 with 916 more patients being discharged from hospitals during the day. The city has only 20,123 active cases now, the civic body claimed.

867 new suspected patients were admitted to various COVID-19 hospitals and facilities in the past 24 hours, the BMC said. The first coronavirus test was carried out in the city on February 3, though the first patient was found on March 11.

The first one lakh COVID-19 tests in the city were carried out between February 3 to May 6; the next one lakh tests were carried out by June 1. The three-lakh tests mark was achieved on June 24, four lakh-mark on July 14, while the next one lakh cases were conducted within last 15 days.

While the rate of testing increased, average number of new patients decreased, officials said. The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests also went down to 9.48 per cent from 24 per cent a fortnight ago. The average case growth rate in Mumbai has now gone down to 0.97 per cent.

Out of 24 civic wards, 18 wards have growth rate less than one per cent, according to the BMC.

TRENDING

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, dollar falls, as Fed keeps rates near zero

U.S. stocks gained further and the U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday as investors reacted to the U.S. Federal Reserves decision to keep interest rates at ultra-low levels. The Fed repeated a pledge to use its full range of tools to support the ...

Reports: 49ers, GM Lynch reach five-year extension

The San Francisco 49ers and general manager John Lynch agreed to terms on a five-year contract that runs through the 2024 season, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday. Financial terms were not immediately known for Lynch, who has helpe...

Lockdown: Over 4,500 arrested, shops shut, transport off the roads in WB

The normal life across West Bengal was crippled on Wednesday amid the 24-hour complete lockdown, the third within a week, which saw over 4,500 people being arrested for breaching anti-COVID-19 guidelines. Officials said a total of 4,664 peo...

NBA reports no new positive COVID-19 tests

For the second consecutive week, no NBA players tested positive for COVID-19. The league and the NBA Players Association announced Wednesday that 344 players had been tested since the results were last announced on July 20. The league teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020