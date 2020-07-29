Maharashtra reports 9,211 new cases of COVID-19

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 9,211 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 4,00,651 in the state. 298 deaths and 9,211 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state today. The total number of cases is now at 4,00,651 including 2,39,755 recovered cases, 1,46,129 active cases and 14,463 deaths. The recovery rate in the state is at 59.84 per cent, as per the Maharashtra Health Department.

Mumbai completed five lakh COVID tests till today. The metropolitan reported 1,118 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. 916 patients recovered or discharged and 60 deaths were reported in Mumbai today. The total number of cases in the city is now at 1,11,964, including 85,327 recovered/discharged, 20,123 active cases and 6,244 deaths, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in the city's Dharavi area today, taking the total number of cases in the region to 2,545 including 83 active cases, according to the BMC. (ANI)