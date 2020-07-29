Telangana CM examines designs for new secretariat complex

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday examined the designs for the proposed new Secretariat complex and suggested several changes to it. Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has examined the designs of the new Secretariat building Complex. He has suggested several changes to it. He has instructed that all facilities be created so that all should work comfortably, an official release said.

Rao, who had a meeting with ministers, officials and architects, on construction of new Secretariat building complex, said all facilities should be created in the chambers of ministers, Chief Secretary, secretaries and government advisors, it said. He suggested that there should halls for meeting, dining and visitors in all the floors and parking space for vehicles, the release added.

The state government has indicated that the newsecretariat, which would come up in about seven lakh sq ft would cost around Rs 400 crore and it had decided to equip the new one with state-of-the-art connectivity and other features..