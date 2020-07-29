Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka Cong leaders allege 'saffronisation of education' after govt curtailed chapters on Tipu Sultan, Hyder Ali

Karnataka Congress leaders on Wednesday criticised BJP-led state government for limiting or omitting various topics including chapters on 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan and his father Hyder Ali.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-07-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 23:26 IST
K'taka Cong leaders allege 'saffronisation of education' after govt curtailed chapters on Tipu Sultan, Hyder Ali
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar (Top Left), KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed (Down Left) and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Congress leaders on Wednesday criticised BJP-led state government for limiting or omitting various topics including chapters on 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan and his father Hyder Ali. While talking to ANI, Congress leaders alleged that government is propagating its agenda of "saffronisation of education".

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said, "The state government is making a political agenda. We will not allow them to change the Indian history. History can not be changed based on someone's likes. We are going to oppose it and take it to a logical end." Shivakumar alleged that the committee formed by the government can not take such decisions without personal agenda.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Saleem Ahmed called the decision "unfortunate". "It is an unfortunate decision. Instead of taking care of people amid COVID-19 crisis, they are busy in saffronisation of the books. It is unacceptable. We will form a committee to look into this decision of the government. We oppose this decision," he said.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said, "When people are suffering due to COVID-19 and looking for the leadership, they choose to do this. They want to push saffronisation agenda, RSS agenda. It is an unfortunate decision by the government." The Karnataka government, in a bid to reduce the syllabus for state board schools by 30 per cent, has limited or omitted various topics including chapters on Mysuru rulers Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan from the class 7 social science textbook.

The reduction in syllabus comes as schools are closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state, and classes have been moved online. The Department of Public Instruction of the Karnataka government also limited or removed various other topics from the syllabus of class 6 to 10 as they were repeated or can be alternatively taught.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had revised the syllabus for the classes IX to XII for the academic session 2020-21 in a "one-time measure" owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, dollar falls, as Fed keeps rates near zero

U.S. stocks gained further and the U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday as investors reacted to the U.S. Federal Reserves decision to keep interest rates at ultra-low levels. The Fed repeated a pledge to use its full range of tools to support the ...

Reports: 49ers, GM Lynch reach five-year extension

The San Francisco 49ers and general manager John Lynch agreed to terms on a five-year contract that runs through the 2024 season, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday. Financial terms were not immediately known for Lynch, who has helpe...

Lockdown: Over 4,500 arrested, shops shut, transport off the roads in WB

The normal life across West Bengal was crippled on Wednesday amid the 24-hour complete lockdown, the third within a week, which saw over 4,500 people being arrested for breaching anti-COVID-19 guidelines. Officials said a total of 4,664 peo...

NBA reports no new positive COVID-19 tests

For the second consecutive week, no NBA players tested positive for COVID-19. The league and the NBA Players Association announced Wednesday that 344 players had been tested since the results were last announced on July 20. The league teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020