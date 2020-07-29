Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Internet services restricted to 2G, postpaid sim holders to get access

The ban on high-speed internet in Jammu and Kashmir will remain in force till August 19 and during this period access to mobile data will be available at 2G speed for postpaid sim card holders.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-07-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 23:31 IST
J-K: Internet services restricted to 2G, postpaid sim holders to get access
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The ban on high-speed internet in Jammu and Kashmir will remain in force till August 19 and during this period access to mobile data will be available at 2G speed for postpaid sim card holders. "Internet access across Jammu and Kashmir will be made available but internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only and post-paid sim card holders shall be provided with access to internet, said an official statement from the administration," said an order issued by Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra.

The order has come in the view of the misuse of mobile data services in planning and executing terror acts in the Union Territory. Suspension of the mobile data services in specific areas and for a very limited period of time has also been authorised to prevent disruption of efforts of the security forces, during and subsequent to the operations, by various activities including circulation of videos, mobilisation of crowds, etc, by the over ground workers (OGWs), as per the order.

The administration has received inputs suggesting a rise in the anti-national activities over the coming weeks, more so in view of the completion of a year since the implementation of the constitutional changes with regards to the Union Territory, Independence day celebrations, etc, it stated. "It was absolutely necessary in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state and for maintaining public order". (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, dollar falls, as Fed keeps rates near zero

U.S. stocks gained further and the U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday as investors reacted to the U.S. Federal Reserves decision to keep interest rates at ultra-low levels. The Fed repeated a pledge to use its full range of tools to support the ...

Reports: 49ers, GM Lynch reach five-year extension

The San Francisco 49ers and general manager John Lynch agreed to terms on a five-year contract that runs through the 2024 season, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday. Financial terms were not immediately known for Lynch, who has helpe...

Lockdown: Over 4,500 arrested, shops shut, transport off the roads in WB

The normal life across West Bengal was crippled on Wednesday amid the 24-hour complete lockdown, the third within a week, which saw over 4,500 people being arrested for breaching anti-COVID-19 guidelines. Officials said a total of 4,664 peo...

NBA reports no new positive COVID-19 tests

For the second consecutive week, no NBA players tested positive for COVID-19. The league and the NBA Players Association announced Wednesday that 344 players had been tested since the results were last announced on July 20. The league teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020