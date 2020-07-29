Kejriwal meets LG Baijal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday, a day after the Delhi Cabinet rejected a panel of lawyers proposed by the city police to argue riots cases in the Supreme Court and the high court. An official said the meeting lasted for around 20 minutes during which the CM and LG discussed several issues.

The two is learnt to have also discussed the dispute around the lawyer panel proposed by the Delhi Police. The Delhi Cabinet had on Tuesday rejected the proposed lawyers' panel, saying it would not help a "free and fair" trial of the February riots in the city.