Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI takes over probe into death of violinist Balabhaskar, daughter in road accident in 2018

As per the procedure, the probe agency has taken over the FIR of the Kerala Police pertaining to rash driving in which Balabhaskar's driver Arjun was named as accused, they said. The renowned violinist was returning after a temple visit from Thrissur, along with his wife Lakshmi and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Tejaswani, when their car had met with the accident near the CRPF camp in Pallipuram on National Highway 66 at 4.15 AM of September 25, 2018.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 00:13 IST
CBI takes over probe into death of violinist Balabhaskar, daughter in road accident in 2018
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has taken over investigation into the death of famous violinist from Kerala Balabhaskar and her daughter in a road accident in 2018 with his family alleging links of the accused with a gold smuggling ring, officials said on Wednesday. As per the procedure, the probe agency has taken over the FIR of the Kerala Police pertaining to rash driving in which Balabhaskar's driver Arjun was named as accused, they said.

The renowned violinist was returning after a temple visit from Thrissur, along with his wife Lakshmi and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Tejaswani, when their car had met with the accident near the CRPF camp in Pallipuram on National Highway 66 at 4.15 AM of September 25, 2018. Passersby, local residents and highway patrol of the Kerala Police started rescue operations and took the injured Balabhaskar, Lakshmi and driver Arjun to the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, and Tejaswini to the Anathapuri Hospital.

The hospital declared Tejaswini dead on arrival. The injured persons later moved to the Anathapuri Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where Balabhaskar died on October 2. The postmortem of the child revealed that she died due to head injury, while for Balabhaskar head and chest injuries proved fatal.

Last year, Balabhaskar's father Unni met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and sought a CBI probe into the death of his son and granddaughter Tejeswani. Unni alleged a conspiracy behind his son's death. "I feel the accident was engineered," Unni had told the media in Thiruvananthapuram.

The crime branch, which had probed the case, had not found anything unusual in the accident and had not looked into it from the conspiracy angle, he had said. Prakash Thampy, a close aide of the violinist, who had been arrested in connection with gold smuggling by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), and Arjun, who drove the car on the fateful day, had stated that it was Balabhaskar who was at the wheel, he had said.

However, police investigations had revealed Arjun was driving the car on the day of the accident.

TRENDING

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump dismisses virus aid for cities, lashes out at GOP

President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed Democratic demands to include aid for cash-strapped cities in a new coronavirus relief package and lashed out at Republicans, saying they should go back to school if they reject money for a new ...

Former Pemex boss denies taking bribes from Odebrecht

Pemex former chief executive Emilio Lozoya on Wednesday denied receiving millions of dollars in bribes from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, in the second day of court hearings into corruption allegations against him.Lozoya, who was e...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, dollar falls, as Fed keeps rates near zero

U.S. stocks gained further and the U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday as investors reacted to the U.S. Federal Reserves decision to keep interest rates at ultra-low levels. The Fed repeated a pledge to use its full range of tools to support the ...

Reports: 49ers, GM Lynch reach five-year extension

The San Francisco 49ers and general manager John Lynch agreed to terms on a five-year contract that runs through the 2024 season, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday. Financial terms were not immediately known for Lynch, who has helpe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020