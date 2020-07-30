2 held in fake NGO case at Hyderabad

Two people have been apprehended by sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone Team and Chandrayangutta Police here for forming a fake NGO and cheating people, police said on Wednesday. The two accused used to make emotional videos in the name of the victims and collected amount in the name of charity. One of the accused identified as Salman Khan formed an NGO along with his friends in the name of 'Hyderabad Youth Courage' (HYC) in which he was appointed as the president, and set up an office at Humayun Nagar.

Next, they opened a Facebook account and started highlighting some video clippings of deprived families, and appealed to the general public through social media to contribute donations to their bank accounts for the poor and needy people. "Recently, HYC posted a video requesting people to donate money in the account of Asra Begum, their accomplice. In the video, they showed a patient identified as Yasmeen Sultana, and said that she was undergoing treatment for chronic illness and required money. Following which, several donors deposited lakhs of rupees into the account of Asra Begum," read a press release.

"Salman, Ayub and Asra Begum had planned to transfer the amounts into their personal accounts. Subsequently, Asra Begum made a transfer of Rs 15 lakh in Salman Khan's account, also she has transferred an amount of Rs 15 lakh into the account of Rashed, relative of Syed Ayub, and the balance amount is kept in the account of Asra Begum as her share," it added. Based on credible information, the Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone team with the help of Chandrayangutta police apprehended the accused and seized three cell phones from the possession of the accused. The arrested and seized materials have been handed over to Inspector of Chandrayangutta Police Station for further action. (ANI)