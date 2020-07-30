Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 held in fake NGO case at Hyderabad

Two people have been apprehended by sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone Team and Chandrayangutta Police here for forming a fake NGO and cheating people, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:38 IST
2 held in fake NGO case at Hyderabad
Two accused have been apprehended for forming a fake NGO and cheating people. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two people have been apprehended by sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone Team and Chandrayangutta Police here for forming a fake NGO and cheating people, police said on Wednesday. The two accused used to make emotional videos in the name of the victims and collected amount in the name of charity. One of the accused identified as Salman Khan formed an NGO along with his friends in the name of 'Hyderabad Youth Courage' (HYC) in which he was appointed as the president, and set up an office at Humayun Nagar.

Next, they opened a Facebook account and started highlighting some video clippings of deprived families, and appealed to the general public through social media to contribute donations to their bank accounts for the poor and needy people. "Recently, HYC posted a video requesting people to donate money in the account of Asra Begum, their accomplice. In the video, they showed a patient identified as Yasmeen Sultana, and said that she was undergoing treatment for chronic illness and required money. Following which, several donors deposited lakhs of rupees into the account of Asra Begum," read a press release.

"Salman, Ayub and Asra Begum had planned to transfer the amounts into their personal accounts. Subsequently, Asra Begum made a transfer of Rs 15 lakh in Salman Khan's account, also she has transferred an amount of Rs 15 lakh into the account of Rashed, relative of Syed Ayub, and the balance amount is kept in the account of Asra Begum as her share," it added. Based on credible information, the Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone team with the help of Chandrayangutta police apprehended the accused and seized three cell phones from the possession of the accused. The arrested and seized materials have been handed over to Inspector of Chandrayangutta Police Station for further action. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

German economy shrinks by record 10.1% in second quarter

The German economy contracted by 10.1 in the second quarter, its steepest plunge on record, as household spending, business investment and exports collapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic, preliminary data showed on Thursday.The statistics of...

Racing Safety Development Fund makes available $990,000 for distribution

Minister for Racing Winston Peters says racecourses can improve safety with this years first round of funding from the Racing Safety Development Fund.The Racing Safety Development Fund makes available 990,000 for distribution over two fundi...

Man dies in wall collapse from rains in Kerala,minor landslips reported

KozhikodeKannur, July 30 PTIA 62-year-old man died after a huge compound wall near his house collapsed and fell on him in Kannur on Wednesday as heavy rains continued to lash northern districts in the state. Hamsa was trying to remove the r...

Court awards 4-yr jail to ex-Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitley, 2 others in defence corruption case

A Delhi court Thursday awarded&#160;4-year jail term to ex-Samata Party President Jaya Jaitley and two others for corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal, a lawyer said. Special CBI judge Virender Bhat also awarded ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020