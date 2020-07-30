Left Menu
Namami Gange project included in PM's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020

Namami Gange project has been included in the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020, informed National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Union Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 14:57 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Namami Gange project has been included in the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020, informed National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Union Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. "There is a good opportunity for Uttar Pradesh to present the achievement of Ganga cleanliness, it will encourage the work of river sanitation across the country", said Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, NMCG.

"Mishra said that economic activities are also benefiting from the efforts of the 26 district Ganga Committees of Uttar Pradesh. Organic farming and development of biological diversity along the banks of the Ganga will increase the means of employment at the local level," according to a press release by the Ministry. While interacting with the District Magistrates (DMs) of Uttar Pradesh and senior officials associated with the District Ganga Committees, Mishra asked them to submit their nominations for this year's Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration.

The District Collectors gave details of the activities taking place in their respective districts. "The District Ganga Committees work at the district level in collaboration with local residents for the cleanliness and rejuvenation of Ganga. After their constitution, there has been a big change in the cleanliness of the Ganga and in the rejuvenation efforts," the release added. "The objective of the National Mission for Clean Ganga is not limited only to the 'Nirmalta' and 'Aviralta' of the Ganga. We are also working on the contours of Arth Ganga so that a sustainable socio-economic zone is developed around the Ganga and its tributaries, which will give a boost to the 'AtmaNirbharBharat' campaign," said Mishra.

The Namami Gange project includes cleanliness and renovation of tributaries of the Ganges. Due to the renovation of river Karnavati, a tributary of Ganga in Mirzapur district, it will now flow throughout the year. The farmers of Fatehpur district are being given special training in organic farming under the programme. The region is also known for the Ganges dolphin so the dolphin conservation work is also progressing through a special project.

Migrant workers were engaged in the conservation of natural water sources during the lockdown, especially in the areas of District Ganga Samiti including Varanasi, Kanpur, Bijnor. Small rivers and ponds have benefited from this, it added. District-wise details will be sent to NMCG for nomination. Applications have to be filed before August 15 following which the awards will be distributed on the occasion of the Civil Services Day.

Earlier at a National Ganga Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister on December 14, it was decided to include Namami Gange in the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2020. (ANI)

