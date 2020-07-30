Odisha CM sanctions ex-gratia to kin of journalists who succumbed to COVID-19

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakhs each to the families of two journalists who died due to COVID-19, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The first journalist Priyadarshi Pattnaik was the Ganjam District representative of Odia daily 'Samaj', while the second journalist K. Ch. Ratnam, was the Gajapati District representative of News Today Pvt Ltd.

On April 27, the Chief Minister had announced Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia payment to the kin of working journalists who suffered fatality due to COVID-19 while performing frontline duties.