Take lockdown seriously, Chhattisgarh CM tells people

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday urged people to take the ongoing lockdown to contain coronavirus seriously. He, however, also noted that the pandemic situation in Chhattisgarh was better than many other states in the country. "We had to take the decision to enforce lockdown in urban areas to contain the spread of the infection.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-07-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday urged people to take the ongoing lockdown to contain coronavirus seriously. He, however, also noted that the pandemic situation in Chhattisgarh was better than many other states in the country.

"We had to take the decision to enforce lockdown in urban areas to contain the spread of the infection. People should take lockdown seriously," he said in a video message. Lockdown in coronavirus-hit urban areas including capital Raipur has been extended till August 6.

As of Wednesday, Chhattisgarh had reported 8,600 COVID-19 cases, including 2,914 active cases and 50 deaths. Over 5,700 of 8,600 cases were reported in the last one month.

"The lockdown indeed creates difficulties for common people but if they do not follow safety and prevention norms, then restrictions cannot be relaxed," Baghel said. "Although the situation in Chhattisgarh is quite a under control compared to other states, the state has reported a spike in cases recently. This happened because people did not adhere to safety and preventive measures during `unlock'.

"Recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is better in Chhattisgarh while the mortality rate is quite low. We are doing better than many states. With people's cooperation we would be able to do even better," Baghel said. More than 5,000 samples are being tested every day in the state at present, the chief minister said, adding that soon the capacity will be ramped up to 10,000 samples per day.

"Doctors are working diligently....A large number of patients have returned home after recovery. Eight regional and 22 district-level hospitals have COVID-19 treatment facilities. All COVID hospitals have sufficient stocks of masks, PPE kits, triple-layer masks, and medicines," he said. Baghel appealed people to wear masks, wash hands frequently, and practice physical distancing besides avoiding crowded places.

"If we take precautions seriously, we would be able to contain coronavirus infection. If people do not take precautions, it would become difficult," he said. Referring to reports of some groups opposing sample collection for testing in certain areas, the chief minister said, "I humbly request these groups to understand the situation and its seriousness. These steps are being taken for the well-being of you and your family. Kindly cooperate with health workers." He also extended wishes to people for Rakshabandhan and Bakrid festivals and appealed for confining celebrations to home.

