Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telecom, aviation crumbling, when will govt pay attention: Chidambaram

He said the two sectors are struggling and may cost thousands of direct and indirect jobs. "When will the BJP government acknowledge the gravity of the deepening economic crisis in the country?

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:18 IST
Telecom, aviation crumbling, when will govt pay attention: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said the government should acknowledge what he alleged is a  "deepening economic crisis" in the country, pointing out that the telecom and aviation sectors require its intervention. He said the two sectors are struggling and may cost thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

"When will the BJP government acknowledge the gravity of the deepening economic crisis in the country? When will the Prime Minister acknowledge his failure and the failure of his economic managers," Chidambaram asked on Twitter. "Will the government realize that one of our major telecom companies is on the verge of collapse and the government has no plan to save the struggling telecom industry," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

The former finance minister also asked if the government realizes that the aviation industry has suffered massive losses and claimed that "each one of them will go the Air India way" unless the government steps in with a rescue plan. "Millions have lost their jobs or livelihood in the last 12 months. The collapse of two major industries — telecom and aviation — will cost many more thousand direct and indirect jobs," he said.

Chidambaram has been critical of the government's handling of the economy, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump floats election 'delay' amid claims of voting fraud

President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a delay to Novembers presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraudThe dates of federal elections are set by Congress, ...

Haryana police seize 1,500 illicit liquor bottles in Gurgaon

Haryana police have seized 1,500 bottles of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor IMFL which were being smuggled from Ghaziabad to Gurgaon district, a state police spokesperson said on Thursday. He said the consignment was being smuggled in a ...

Wheels India to explore more OEMs in wind energy biz: official

Steel wheels manufacturer Wheels India on Thursday said the prospects for wind energy business looked good globally and it would explore more original equipment manufacturers in the segment. It has invested in a cast aluminium wheel factory...

In virtual meet with MPs, Sonia Gandhi discusses Rajasthan crisis, COVID-19

By Amit Kumar Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday met with Rajya Sabha MPs of the party via video conferencing and discussed various issues including, the current political crisis in Rajasthan, COVID -19 pandemic and governments mis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020