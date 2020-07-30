Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shekhawat holds discussion with Kerala CM on implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission

The flagship programme aims to provide household tap connections in rural areas of the country with a focus on improving the lives of people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:21 IST
Shekhawat holds discussion with Kerala CM on implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission
In the meeting, Union Minister Shri Shekhawat discussed the performance and fund utilization status. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held discussion with Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the State through video conferencing today. The flagship programme aims to provide household tap connections in rural areas of the country with a focus on improving the lives of people. Potable water in adequate quantity and of prescribed quality to be provided to every rural household on a regular and long-term basis, for which the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is under implementation in partnership with States. The objective of the mission is universal coverage i.e. every family in the village gets tap water connection in their households.

Kerala has planned to provide tap connections to every rural household by 2023. Out of a total of 67.15 lakh rural households, the State is making efforts to achieve the target of 21.42 lakh FHTCs in 2020-21. In 2019-20, against a target of 10.10 lakh rural households, the State could provide tap connections to only 85,476 households.

It was pointed out in the meeting that in all those villages where water supply systems exist, tap connections are to be provided to the remaining households, a majority of which are households belonging to poor, marginalized sections of the society. Chief Minister, Kerala was requested to launch a 'special campaign' to provide tap connection to every such household in next 3-4 months so that 'no one is left out'.

In the meeting, Union Minister Shri Shekhawat discussed the performance and fund utilization status. Last year, the State was provided ₹101.29 Crore as grants-in-aid. However, the State could utilise only ₹62.69 Crore. About ₹41 Crore central fund was lying unutilised with State at the year-end. There was also a shortfall of 44 Crores in State share. In 2020-21, ₹404.24 Crore has been allocated for the State. With an opening balance of ₹41.18 Crore and Central release of ₹72.16 Crore, State has a total available fundof₹113.34 Crore.

In the last 4 months, only ₹19.47 Crore of Central fund and Rs 18.59 Crores of State share have been utilized. Therefore, the CM was requested for speedy implementation of the mission as well as ensuring timely release of central and state share to implementing agencies, so that works do not get adversely affected.

Besides, Kerala has been allocated ₹1,628 Crore as 15 th Finance commission grants to PRIs and 50% of it is to be used for water supply and sanitation. The central minister requested the CM to plan for utilizing this fund for rural water supply, grey-water treatment and re-use and most importantly for ensuring long-term operation and maintenance of water supply schemes.

Taking note of the issues, the Chief Minister assured to expedite the efforts for time-bound implementation of the mission to achieve the target by 2023. Kerala is a role model for all other States especially when it comes to human development indices. Being a leader in decentralised planning and with strong PRI system, State has immense potential to successfully implement this decentralized, demand-driven and community-managed programme. Union Minister expressed happiness that the State has incorporated community-based planning exercises wherein about 700 Gram Panchayats have finalized their action plans.

Besides, testing of drinking water to assess quality is very important especially testing for biological contamination during monsoon. Strengthening/ upgradation of drinking water laboratories in the State and opening them for the public to get their water samples tested at a nominal rate may be made a priority.

Union Minister further emphasized on the preparation of village action plans as well as the constitution of village water and sanitation committee as a sub-committee of Gram Panchayat with minimum 50% of women members, responsible for planning, designing, implementing and operating &amp; maintaining of in-village water supply infrastructure. All villages have to prepare Village Action Plan (VAP) which essentially will comprise of development/ augmentation of drinking water sources, water supply, grey-water treatment & re-use and operation and maintenance of water supply systems.

Training for imparting skills to local people in masonry, plumbing, electrical, pump operation, etc. to be launched to ensure that skilled human resources will be made available for water supply related works and their operation and maintenance. Further, rural water supply related works will also provide an opportunity to engage migrant returnees.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

HRD minister briefs vice prez on New Education Policy

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank briefed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on the New Education Policy on Thursday. The NEP 2020 was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.The minister also handed over a copy of the policy and a...

Chirag Paswan fires fresh salvo at Nitish Kumar

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Thursday fired a fresh salvo at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, blaming the outbursts of a councilor against himself and father Ram Vilas Paswan on the state governments alleged failure to e...

Florida reports record increase in COVID-19 deaths for third day in a row

Florida reported a record increase in new COVID-19 deaths for a third day in a row on Thursday, with 252 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.Florida also reported 9,956 new cases, bringing its total inf...

Civil rights icon John Lewis to be eulogized by Obama at funeral

The life and legacy of longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis will be honored by three former presidents at his funeral on Thursday in Atlanta, capping a week of services and tributes to the civil rights pioneer. Former President Barack Ob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020