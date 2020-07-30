Transported for slaughter, Haryana police save 11 cattle in Nuh

Haryana police in Nuh district rescued 11 cows and bulls on Thursday and seized a truck in which they were allegedly being transported illegally for slaughter, a state police spokesperson said. He said police had got a tip-off that some anti-social elements had brought cows in a truck bearing Rajasthan registration number to the hilly area of Tapkan for slaughter.

Upon getting information, a police team raided the location and intercepted the truck, he said. The police team recovered six cows and five bulls from the truck. However, taking advantage of the hilly area and bumpy road, the accused managed to escape from the spot, he added.

The accused had been identified, he said, adding that the police had shifted the cattle to a gaushala (cow shelter). Police have registered a case in this connection and further investigation is underway. Efforts are on to catch hold of the accused, he added.