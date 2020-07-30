Left Menu
AP reports 10,000 plus fresh cases for second day; Tally zooms to 1.30 lakh

In all, the state now has 69,252 active Covid-19 cases after recovery of 60,024 patients. East Godavari district continued to register fresh cases at a virulent pace as 1,441 were added in a day, taking its total to 19,180.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The exponential growth of coronavirus cases continued in Andhra Pradesh as it recorded 10,000 plus cases for the second straight day on Thursday, taking the cumulative figure to 1,30,557. The state, only the second in the country after Maharashtra to post daily cases in excess of 10,000 so far, recorded a new single day high of 10,167 cases on Thursday.

It had posted 10,093 cases on Wednesday. The last 24 hours ending at 9 AM, the state also saw a new days high of 68 deaths, pushing the overall toll to 1,281, according to the latest bulletin.

Over the past two days, a record number of 1,40,652 samples were tested, of which 20,260 turned positive. The overall infection positivity rate shot further up to 6.91 per cent while the mortality rate fell marginally to 0.98 per cent from 1.04 on Tuesday.

Also, a record number of 4,618 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours and the overall recovery rate stood at 45.98 per cent. In all, the state now has 69,252 active Covid-19 cases after recovery of 60,024 patients.

East Godavari district continued to register fresh cases at a virulent pace as 1,441 were added in a day, taking its total to 19,180. Kurnool (1,252), Visakhapatnam (1,223), West Godavari (998), Anantapuramu (954), Guntur (946), Kadapa (753) and SPS Nellore (702) came next, followed by Srikakulam (586), Chittoor (509), Prakasam (318), Krishna (271) and Vizianagaram (214).

East Godavari and Guntur reported nine fresh casualties each while Anantapuramu, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam registered eight each.

