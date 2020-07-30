Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Govt receives 131 claims under insurance scheme for healthcare providers

The central government has received 131 claims under an insurance scheme for healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 related duty and payments have already been made in 20 of them, an officer said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:40 IST
COVID-19: Govt receives 131 claims under insurance scheme for healthcare providers
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The central government has received 131 claims under an insurance scheme for healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 related duty and payments have already been made in 20 of them, an officer said on Thursday. The claims are coming in a bit slow as families are initially in a state of shock when a death occurs and, therefore, it takes time to do the necessary paperwork, Officer on Special Duty in the Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing.

"Under the scheme, we have received 131 claims. Out of these 131 claims, payments have already been made in 20 cases. In 64 cases payment has been processed and would be made in the coming few days, while 47 cases are with different state governments. Maximum number of cases are in Maharashtra, Delhi and Telangana," he said. The insurance provides a comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh to a total of around 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of patients suffering from the coronavirus infection and who may be at risk of being impacted by this.

The insurance scheme for health workers in government hospitals and healthcare centres, operationalised for a period of three months from March 30, has been extended up to September. Bhushan also expressed deep appreciation for the extreme sense of dedication towards duty exhibited by all doctors, nurses and paramedics and healthcare workers during the challenging times.

"Without their commitment and supreme sacrifice, the figures of one million COVID-19 recoveries would not have been impossible," he said. India's COVID-19 infection tally rose to 15,83,792, while the recoveries went past 10 lakh on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The death toll has climbed to 34,968 with 775 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 5,28,242 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka reports 6,128 new COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths

Karnataka reported 83 deaths and 6,128 new cases in the state on Thursday. With this, the total number of cases in the state stood at 1,18,632, the state health ministry said.Currently, there are 69,700 active cases, while a total of 2,230 ...

Trump suggests 'delay' in presidential elections

US President Donald Trump on Thursday for the first time openly floated the idea of postponing the presidential elections in November, a suggestion immediately criticised by leaders of the opposition Democratic Party. With Universal Mail...

Demand for permanent settlement of 11 Sikh Afghan nationals in India will be as per rules: MEA

The demand for the permanent settlement of 11 members of the Sikh community from Afghanistan repatriated by the Indian government as they were facing persecution at the hands of Pakistan, will be examined and facilitated as per the rules, s...

Heatwave adds to health alert as Europe masks up to prevent COVID

A heatwave hit Europe on Thursday just as Madrid made wearing masks compulsory to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections, and Julian Martinez said his beard wasnt making it any easier to keep his face covered in the heat. But the 60-year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020