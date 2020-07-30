Left Menu
Puducherry CM accuses Centre of continuing to remain silent on earmarking funds to fight COVID-19

He also said the government would decide its stand on extension of lockdown beyond July 31 or relaxation of curbs at a meeting of the cabinet slated for Friday. "We have made repeated pleas to the Centre to earmark funds to manage the pandemic situation by strengthening the hospitals with equipment and manpower.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday accused the Centre of continuing to remain 'silent' on the territorial government's requests for funds to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and said the situation was being managed by using its own funds. He also said the government would decide its stand on extension of lockdown beyond July 31 or relaxation of curbs at a meeting of the cabinet slated for Friday.

"We have made repeated pleas to the Centre to earmark funds to manage the pandemic situation by strengthening the hospitals with equipment and manpower. The Centre however, continues to remain silent which is a matter of concern for the administration," the chief minister told reporters in a video interaction. He said the territorial government was spending from its own funds and also by utilising the COVID-19 fund attached to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to purchase equipment to strengthen facilities in hospitals to treat patients.

Narayanasamy said the territorial administration had soughtRs 225 crore initially from the Centre and the total requirement to purchase ventilators, PPEs, monitors and also to post additional health professionals would be Rs 975 crores. "We have projected the demand to the Centre repeatedly but all our pleas had evoked no no response," he said.

He said the number of fresh cases of pandemic was on the rise in Puducherry, adding "the big challenge the government is facing here is non-availability of adequate beds in government-run hospitals to handle the increase in number of patients. He said that the government had approached private medical college hospitals to accommodate patients by earmarking sufficient beds, adding On a possible extension of lockdown beyond July 31, the chief minister said: "We will take the decision after considering the easing of curbs by the Centre under Unlock-3 and also the announcement of the Tamil Nadu government to extend the lockdown till August 31." Narayanasamy further said factors such as protection of lives of the people and also ensuring financial resources for the government to face the challenge would be weighed and an appropriate decision would be taken.

The Chief Minister said the government had decided that only residential premises of the person identified as COVID-19 patient alone would be isolated and declared as a containment building instead of announcing the entire street or a stretch of 20 metres as containment zone.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

