Work culture of police force has improved in Assam: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said the work culture of the police force in the state has significantly improved during the last few years. "During the rule of the previous government, people hesitated to come to police stations and now, police and public have come closer as prompt action on complaints are taken," Sonowal said.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating two police stations at Majuli district. A modernisation drive of police stations has been undertaken by the state government under its 'MOITRI' scheme, the chief minister said.

Sonowal said Assam Police has also taken steps to incorporate the latest technologies for fighting crime..