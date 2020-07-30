Left Menu
Development News Edition

23 fresh coronavirus cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 22:33 IST
23 fresh coronavirus cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Twenty-three more people, including six employees of a sugarcane research centre and a court employee, tested positive for COVID-19 taking the number of active cases to 165 in Muzaffarnagar district, an official said

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, the health department received 153 sample results out of which 23 came out positive for COVID-19 while seven patients recovered and were discharged from a COVID hospital

She said 605 patients have so far recovered in the district.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

India, Bangladesh appreciate mutual sensitivity and respect: MEA

India and Bangladesh appreciate mutual sensitivity and respect in building further on their close relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Thursday. The assertion came after Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momens rep...

Ireland reports highest daily number of COVID-19 infections since May

Ireland reported its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases for two months on Thursday, with 85 cases confirmed compared to an average of around 20 per day during the past two weeks.That was the highest daily number reported in Ireland sinc...

`CM wants jumbo COVID treatment facility in Pune by Aug 20'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Pune district administration to set up its first jumbo COVID-19 treatment centre by August 20. The district and civic administrations in Pune have decided to set up three jumbo treat...

More than 1 million Chileans seek to withdraw pensions amid pandemic

More than 1 million Chileans on Thursday asked to withdraw a portion of their pension funds as a controversial law took effect allowing citizens to tap into retirement savings to buffer the economic impacts of the coronavirus. Blocks-long l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020