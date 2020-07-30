23 fresh coronavirus cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Twenty-three more people, including six employees of a sugarcane research centre and a court employee, tested positive for COVID-19 taking the number of active cases to 165 in Muzaffarnagar district, an official said

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, the health department received 153 sample results out of which 23 came out positive for COVID-19 while seven patients recovered and were discharged from a COVID hospital

She said 605 patients have so far recovered in the district.