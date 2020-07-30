Left Menu
West Bengal extends lockdown in containment zones till Aug 31

Earlier, the state had said the shutdown in containment zones will be in force till July 31. There will be a complete lockdown across the state on August 5, August 8, August 16-17, August 23-24 and August 31, as announced earlier, a notification issued by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-07-2020 23:10 IST
Representative image

The West Bengal government on Thursday said the lockdown in containment zones in the state will be extended till August 31. Earlier, the state had said the shutdown in containment zones will be in force till July 31.

There will be a complete lockdown across the state on August 5, August 8, August 16-17, August 23-24 and August 31, as announced earlier, a notification issued by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said. Educational centres, coaching institutes, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will remain closed till August 31, it said.

During the complete lockdown days in August, all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport, including flight services, will be cease to operate, the notification said. Essential services including healthcare, agriculture operations and home delivery of food, have been exempted on such days.

However, gyms and yoga institutes outside containment zones will be allowed to function from August 5, barring the total lockdown days, the notification added.

Motor racing-Grosjean and Hamilton clear the air over anti-racism protests

Lewis Hamilton and Romain Grosjean said on Thursday they had cleared the air after the six-times Formula One champion accused the Haas driver of wanting to drop anti-racism protests.Mercedes driver Hamilton had spoken critically of Grosjean...

Spain agrees investment plan with Airbus in exchange for fewer job losses

Spains government on Thursday said it had agreed to a series of measures with Airbus aimed at propping up the sector and averting job losses after a meeting between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury.Inc...

Over 10 lakh recovered COVID patients, 1.9 times of active cases: Health Ministry

The number of recovered coronavirus patients crossed the 10-lakh mark on Thursday and is now 1.9 times the total active cases while the fatality rate has dropped to 2.21 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said. Addressing a press briefing,...

India, Bangladesh appreciate mutual sensitivity and respect: MEA

India and Bangladesh appreciate mutual sensitivity and respect in building further on their close relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Thursday. The assertion came after Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momens rep...
