Chhattisgarh: 11 held for gang rape of two minor sisters

A total of 11 persons have been arrested in connection with the gang rape of two minor sisters.

"Two minor girls were gang-raped two months back by 8 men from their village. The girls did not inform the police because the accused threatened them that they will make the video of the incident viral if the incident is reported," Superintendent of Police, Baloda Bazar, Indira Kalyan Elesela said.

"Day before yesterday one more man threatened one of the victims that if she does not accompany him then he would make the video viral. In total there are 11 accused. One of the accused who was involved in the gang rape is a relative of the victims," he added. (ANI)