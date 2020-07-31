Left Menu
Domestic flights running smoothly: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday informed that after 68 days of resuming domestic fight operation post-COVID-19 lockdown, things are operating "smoothly".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 12:16 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Sixty-eight days after resuming domestic flight operations post-COVID-19 lockdown, things are operating smoothly, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "Domestic operations continue smoothly. 30 July 2020 till 2359 hrs was day 68. Departures were 840. 74,451 passengers handled. Arrivals were 837. 72,043 passengers were handled. Total movements were 1,677. Footfalls at airports were 1,46,494. The total number of flyers was 74,451."

Following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, all domestic and international flight operations were suspended in March. Domestic operations were resumed on May 25. (ANI)

