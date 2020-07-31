Left Menu
Karnataka: Students appear for CET exams in Shivamogga

Students appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) at Sri Adichunchanagiri Independent PU College in Shivamogga on Friday.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 31-07-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 13:03 IST
Karnataka: Students appear for CET exams in Shivamogga
An examinee being provided hand sanitiser at a CET centre at Shivamogga. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Students appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) at Sri Adichunchanagiri Independent PU College in Shivamogga on Friday. Today is the second day of KCET. The Common Entrance Test (CET) commenced across Karnataka on Thursday after the Karnataka High Court order. The exams will be held on July 30 and July 31.

In view of COVID-19, measures such as maintaining of social distancing norms, use of hand sanitisers and thermal screening were ensured by the staff. The students were provided hand sanitisers, and their temperatures were checked using a thermal gun before they appeared for the exam.

The Karnataka CET examinations are conducted by the government every year. Students take the exam to gain entry into various professional courses such as engineering, technological studies, agricultural studies, veterinary studies, etc. Karnataka currently has 69,708 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

