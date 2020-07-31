97 RAS officers transferred, redesignated in Rajasthan
The Rajasthan government has transferred or redesignated 97 officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS). Sub-divisional magistrates are among those transferred, as per an order of the Department of Personnel issued on Thursday night. RAS officers, LN Bunker and Lokesh Kumar, are awaiting posting orders. The state government has recently reshuffled IAS and RAS officers. On Tuesday, two IAS and 12 RAS officers were transferred.
