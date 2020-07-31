Western Command chief Lt Gen Sangha retires

Chief of Staff Western Command headquarter Lt Gen G S Sangha retired Friday after 39 years of service to the Army, a defence release said here. He laid a wreath at the 'Veer Smriti' to pay his respect to the martyrs of the Western Command on his last day in office

Lt Gen Sangha is a second generation officer and was commissioned into 11 'Grenadiers' in December 1981. He had a distinguished military career and has had rich command experience including the command of the Rasthriya Rifles Battalion and a Mountain Brigade in Jammu & Kashmir, a Mountain Division and a Corps in Eastern Theatre, the release said. His administrative and management skills have helped to cope up with the COVID-19 situation very effectively in the entire Command theatre, it said.