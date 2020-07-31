MVA govt won't survive for long as no unity among allies: Raj

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will not last long as there is lack of unity among the ruling allies, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said on Friday. On COVID-19, he said it was necessary to dispel the fear that people have in mind about the disease.

"I can't see this government surviving for a long time...it is not my wish that it should fall. But the government, in which there is no unity (among the ruling partners) and who don't consult each other, will not survive for a long time," Thackeray said. He made the remarks while speaking during an event organised by a Marathi news channel.

When asked about his opinion on wearing a mask during the pandemic, Thackeray said, "It is not required." The MNS leader recalled that the media had asked him questions when he did not wear a mask while attending an all- party meeting convened by the chief minister at Mantralaya in May this year to discuss the COVID-19 situation. "I did not wear a mask then (during the meeting) and never did after that," he said.

"When reporters asked me outside Mantralaya about me not wearing a mask, I said you are presenting news wearing a mask and hand gloves. 120 media persons were tested then, of whom 55 tested positive despite wearing masks. "But those 55 recovered later. Some of my people (staff) too were infected, but they recovered...I am not some medical expert, but there are some instances before me and can speak from that," he added.

Thackeray, however, said that instructions about precautions to be taken must be followed and called for maintaining hygiene properly..