Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar Police doing its best but Mumbai police not cooperating in Sushant case: Bihar Deputy CM

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday alleged that Mumbai Police are not cooperating with the state police for the fair investigation in the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI | Patna/Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:30 IST
Bihar Police doing its best but Mumbai police not cooperating in Sushant case: Bihar Deputy CM
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday alleged that Mumbai Police are not cooperating with the state police for the fair investigation in the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput. He also said that BJP feels that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should take over the actor's death case.

"Mumbai police is putting obstruction in way of fair investigation by Bihar police in Sushant death case. Bihar Police is doing its best but Mumbai police is not cooperating. BJP feels that CBI shud take over this case," Sushil Modi tweeted. Meanwhile, a high-level meeting is underway at the office of Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) in Patna over the investigation being conducted by the Bihar Police team in Mumbai in the case.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil said the state police is doing an investigation in the case will also cooperate with Bihar Police in its probe. "Mumbai police are investigating the matter. Police will investigate on basis of evidence, we expect that the probe will be completed as soon as possible and the police will reach a conclusion. His private life talks are going on. I think that this is not important in this case. Police will do fast inquiry based on evidence," Patil said.

"In Bihar, a complaint is filed so an inquiry will have to done by the Bihar Police if they need any information Mumbai police will give them. I don't know what in Bihar is going on but in Mumbai, all have to stop tweeting in this case. No one is thinking about his family it's a loss to the family. Police are doing inquiry," he said. Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Mumbai Police are investigating the case and it will not be transferred to the CBI.

A team of Bihar Police that arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, recorded statements of two persons, including actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, on Wednesday in connection with the case. An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar under several sections including abetment of suicide.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Research and innovation highlighted as critical pillars in fighting COVID-19

Mobilising support from medical experts, solidarity, and harnessing science, research and innovation have been highlighted as critical pillars in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.These are some of the key outcomes from the virtual n...

WRAPUP 4-Hong Kong delays polls citing pandemic, but democracy camp sceptical

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday postponed a Sept. 6 election to the Chinese-ruled citys legislature by a year because of a rise in coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition which had hoped to make huge gains. T...

At 2.18%, India's COVID-19 fatality rate among lowest; just 0.28% patients on ventilator: Vardhan

Indias COVID-19 case fatality rate is progressively declining and now stands at 2.18 per cent, one of the lowest globally, while just 0.28 per cent of the total active patients are on ventilator, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on Big Tech boost; Apple, Facebook hit record high

Wall Streets main indexes jumped at the open on Friday, with Apple and Facebook hitting a record high as stunning quarterly reports from some of the biggest U.S. tech firms helped keep nagging pandemic nerves at bay.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020