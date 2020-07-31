Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED files money laundering case, to summon Rhea, others soon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a money laundering case on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Sushant Singh Rajput's father has accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:51 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED files money laundering case, to summon Rhea, others soon
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (Sushant Singh Rajput)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a money laundering case on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Sushant Singh Rajput's father has accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide. The central probe agency had recently called for the Bihar police first investigation report (FIR) and after studying it, the ED decided to slap charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

They said an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been filed against the accused named in the Bihar Police FIR that includes Chakraborty, her family and six others. Chakraborty and some others are expected to be called for questioning in the case soon, official sources said.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14. The ED is understood to have taken up the case after it analysed the contents of the FIR and gathered some independent information about Rajput's income, bank accounts and companies. More such details and another FIR filed by the Mumbai Police to probe Rajput's death will be part of the ED's probe, according to the officials.

Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh (74), who resides in Patna, had on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Bihar Police against Chakraborty, her family members and six others for abetment to suicide of his son and fraud. Singh has accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actress and purported girlfriend of Rajput, of having befriended his son in May, 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career. In his complaint, Rajput's father also sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, alleging that the "machinations" of Chakraborty and her family members had caused his son to crack up, despite a successful career in films, and ultimately drove him to commit suicide. He also alleged that the actress was aided by her family members, including parents, since they all were looking to purloin the assets of his son worth crores of rupees and started interfering in all aspects of his life.

The father also wanted a police investigation to ascertain where the Rs 15 crore deposited in a bank account held by Rajput was transferred. He also alleged that on June 6, less than a week before Rajput was found hanging from a ceiling of his house, Chakraborty came to his place and decamped with many of his belongings, including cash, his laptop, ATM card and other important documents.

The ED will probe these allegations of mishandling and purported diversion of Rajput's money and operation of his bank accounts. The agency will probe if anyone used Rajput's income and his companies for money laundering and creating illegal assets, the officials said. The ED has powers to attach The Bihar Police had pressed various sections of Indian Penal Code in its FIR, including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide). Sometime back, Chakraborty had tweeted and requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in this case.

"I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step," she posted on Twitter. The Mumbai police is already probing the alleged suicide case, and has questioned several Bollywood bigwigs including filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Chakraborty has also recorded her statement. Rajput's death by suicide has also triggered a debate on alleged nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry. The young actor starred in films like "Shuddh Desi Romance" , "Raabta", "Kedarnath" , "Chhichhore" and "Sonchiriya". His most prominent role was that of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" .

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Research and innovation highlighted as critical pillars in fighting COVID-19

Mobilising support from medical experts, solidarity, and harnessing science, research and innovation have been highlighted as critical pillars in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.These are some of the key outcomes from the virtual n...

WRAPUP 4-Hong Kong delays polls citing pandemic, but democracy camp sceptical

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Friday postponed a Sept. 6 election to the Chinese-ruled citys legislature by a year because of a rise in coronavirus cases, dealing a blow to the pro-democracy opposition which had hoped to make huge gains. T...

At 2.18%, India's COVID-19 fatality rate among lowest; just 0.28% patients on ventilator: Vardhan

Indias COVID-19 case fatality rate is progressively declining and now stands at 2.18 per cent, one of the lowest globally, while just 0.28 per cent of the total active patients are on ventilator, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on Big Tech boost; Apple, Facebook hit record high

Wall Streets main indexes jumped at the open on Friday, with Apple and Facebook hitting a record high as stunning quarterly reports from some of the biggest U.S. tech firms helped keep nagging pandemic nerves at bay.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020