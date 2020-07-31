13 corporators from villages earlier part of KDMC disqualified

The administration of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district has disqualified 13 corporators from 18 villages, which were earlier part of the civic body. Civic Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi issued the disqualification order on Thursday night.

The development comes months after the Maharashtra government announced that the 18 villages that were part of the KDMC will get a separate body called Kalyan Suburb Municipal Council. Total 27 villages in Kalyan tehsil had been demanding for years that they be separated from the KDMC, saying that they were not getting any benefits of being a part of the municipal corporation.

In March this year, the Shiv Sena-led MVA government had issued a notification to form a separate council for 18 of the 27 villages. However, nine other villages would continue to be a part of the KDMC. Talking to PTI on Friday, a KDMC spokesperson said, "The civic commissioner issued the disqualification order on Thursday night after getting approval from the Konkan divisional commissioner." These 18 villages are Ghesar, Hedutane, Umbroli, Bhal, Dwarli, Manere, Vasar, Ashele, Nandivl Ambernath, Adivli- Dhokli, Daudi, Chinchpada, Pisavli, Golivali, Mangaon, Nilje, Sonarpada and Kole.

As per the order, the corporators who have been disqualified are Moreshwar Bhoir, Ramakant Patil, Soni Ahire, Urmila Gosavi, Kunal Patil, Pramila Patil, Prabhakar Jadhav, Damayanti Vaze, Jalindar Patil, Indira Tare, Vimal Bhoir, Shailaja Bhoir, and Sunita Khandagale. With their disqualification, the effective strength of the otherwise 122-member KDMC has come down to 109.

On June 24, the state urban development department had issued a GR announcing the formation of the new civic body to include 18 villages. "We have been fighting for almost a decade now asking for a separate municipal body for all 27 villages. We will follow the procedure and keep fighting for the remaining nine villages," said Gulab Vaze, a representative of Sarvapakshiya Hakka Saurakshan Sangharsh Samiti, an all-party union.