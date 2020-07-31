Left Menu
1,195 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi tally to 1,35,598; death toll climbs to 3963

Delhi recorded 1,195 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.35 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,963, authorities said. The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 10,32,785. The number of tests done per million, as on Friday was 54,357, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:35 IST
Delhi recorded 1,195 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.35 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,963, authorities said. On Monday, the daily cases count had dipped to 613, the lowest in two months. From Tuesday onwards, cases have been reported in excess of 1,000.

Twenty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin released on Friday. The active cases tally on Friday was 10,705, down from 10,743 the previous day.  On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,936 on Thursday. The Friday bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 3,963 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,35,598.  The next round of sero-prevalance survey in the national capital is slated to begin on Saturday, with authorities gearing up for the five-day exercise to comprehensively analyse the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

According to the Friday bulletin, out of the total number of beds in COVID hospitals, 11,371 are vacant. Also, 4,252 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,20,930 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation stands at 5,763.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Friday stood at 13,462 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 5629 in all adding to 19,091, according to the bulletin. The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 10,32,785.

The number of tests done per million, as on Friday was 54,357, it said. On Friday, the number of containment zones stood at 692.

