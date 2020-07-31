Maha: SRA scheme to be set up in urban areas excluding Mumbai

The Maharashtra government will set up a separate slum rehabilitation scheme for urban areas excluding Mumbai. The decision was taken at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday.

A CMO statement said the SRA met after five years, adding that Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Minister of State for Housing Satej Patil, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Anil Parab were present. It said a stress fund would be set up for SRA project developers.