Maha: SRA scheme to be set up in urban areas excluding Mumbai
The decision was taken at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday. A CMO statement said the SRA met after five years, adding that Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Minister of State for Housing Satej Patil, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Anil Parab were present.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 19:03 IST
The Maharashtra government will set up a separate slum rehabilitation scheme for urban areas excluding Mumbai. The decision was taken at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday.
A CMO statement said the SRA met after five years, adding that Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Minister of State for Housing Satej Patil, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Transport Minister Anil Parab were present. It said a stress fund would be set up for SRA project developers.
ALSO READ
Mumbai and neighbouring areas to receive intense spells of rain: IMD
Mumbai, Jul 16 ( PTI ) Money Market Operations as on July 15, 2020
Air France will fly 28 flights from July 18 to August 1 between Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Paris: Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Football coach from Mumbai now selling vegetables to make ends meet
Two held with banned mephedrone worth crores in Mumbai