Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vote bank was more important for Congress, not justice to Muslim women: Smriti Irani

In the 1980s, Congress had an opportunity to do justice to Muslim women, however, vote bank was more important for the party and not justice to women, said Union Minister Smriti Irani on the 1st anniversary of law against triple Talaq on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 19:28 IST
Vote bank was more important for Congress, not justice to Muslim women: Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani addressing Muslim women here to commemorate the first anniversary of law against Triple Talaq.. Image Credit: ANI

In the 1980s, Congress had an opportunity to do justice to Muslim women, however, vote bank was more important for the party and not justice to women, said Union Minister Smriti Irani on the 1st anniversary of law against triple Talaq on Friday. Recalling the 1980s era, when Congress was the ruling party in the country, Irani said that the party never aimed to better the lives of Muslim women, when they "had the numbers."

"In the 1980s Congress had time and numbers to do justice to Muslim women. But vote bank was more important for them and not justice to Muslim women. They never aimed to better the lives of Muslim women," Irani said. Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Smriti Irani on Friday addressed Muslim women here to commemorate the first anniversary of law against Triple Talaq.

The Bill was passed by Parliament last year and the Centre decided to celebrate the day as Muslim Women's Rights Day. As Eid and Raksha Bandhan are around the corner, Irani congratulated women and thanked the Prime Minister for ensuring women's empowerment.

"Naqvi Ji always told me that he will give me an Eidi that will make me be proud of him. Today is one such day," she said. Taking a dig at the Congress, Irani said that the party cared more about its survival than giving justice to women. She did mention how she adhered to the Prime Minister's appeal of wearing a face mask and 'do gaj ki doori'.

"This country had a woman Prime Minister but it was PM Modi who cared for the empowerment of women through initiatives like toilets construction, the opening of bank accounts and 10 crore families being benefitted by the Aarogya Setu scheme," she said. "80 lakh poor women got screened for breast cancer like diseases. I believe a day will come when we will see Muslim women leading digital literacy," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. to train Botswana traditional leaders to fight gender-based abuse

By Keletso Thobega GABARONE, July 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Dozens of traditional leaders in Botswana will take part in a U.N. training programme that aims to help them tackle high rates of gender-based violence in the country, offici...

LG rejects Delhi govt's decision to allow hotels, weekly markets under Unlock 3; AAP fumes

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the AAP governments decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3, officials said. As the COVID-19 situation continues to be fragile and the threat is still far from over, the li...

Fitness startup Fitternity looking at raising $12-15 m by Jan

Fitness startup Fitternity, which claims to be the largest platform for wellness equipment and services in the country, is planning to raise USD 12-15 million around Rs 90-112 crore from overseas investors by next January, to fund its expan...

White House blames Democrats for failure to renew federal jobless benefits

The White House on Friday sought to put the onus on Democrats in Congress for a failure to renew expiring federal jobless benefits, saying they had rejected four offers put forward by the Trump administration without countering.What were se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020