5,483 new COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths reported from Karnataka

A total of 5,483 new COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, the state's health department informed on Friday. Karnataka now has a total of 1,24,115 coronavirus cases, including 72,005 active cases and 49,788 discharges.

So far, 2,134 deaths have been reported from the state. Meanwhile, India reported the highest single-day spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, crossing the 16-lakh mark, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. (ANI)