AP reports 10,000 plus cases for third day;Tally zooms to 1.40 lakh

In the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, the state reported 10,376 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count so far, from tests of 61,699 samples, a positivity rate of 16.8 per cent. Of the total tests, 35,024 were for rapid antigens.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:17 IST
The virulent spread of coronavirus continued unabated in Andhra Pradesh with the state registering over 10,000 cases for three consecutive days, taking the aggregate to 1,40,933 on Friday. In the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, the state reported 10,376 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count so far, from tests of 61,699 samples, a positivity rate of 16.8 per cent.

Of the total tests, 35,024 were for rapid antigens. The overall infection positivity rate shot up to 7.22 per cent due to the abnormal spurt in number of cases, particularly in the last three days.

The state recorded 10,167 cases on Thursday and 10,093 on Wednesday, becoming the only state after Maharashtra to cross the five digit mark in daily cases. The state reported another 68 deaths, resulting in the rise in overall toll to 1,349, the latest bulletin said.

It said 3,822 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. Overall, the state now has 75,720 active cases after 63,864 were cured, the bulletin added.

As per the government data, the state completed 19,51,776 tests so far at the rate of 36,550 per million population. The recovery rate fell further to 45.32 per cent while the mortality rate stood at 0.96 per cent.

Anantapuramu district topped the daily chart, reporting 1,387 positive cases, pushing East Godavari to the second slot with 1,215 cases. East Godavari, however, topped the state in the overall number of cases with 20,395, of which 13,662 were active.

With the addition of 1,124, Kurnool reached 16,847 cases while Anantapuramu climbed to the third spot with 14,699 cases. Guntur has 14,668 and West Godavari 12,310 while Visakhapatnam and Chittoor also joined the ranks with 10,765 and 10,378 cumulative Covid-19 cases respectively.

Seven of the 13 districts in the state now have more than 10,000 cases each, with over 50 per cent of them active, as per the official data. In the number of deaths, Kurnool has the maximum with 195, followed by East Godavari 165, Krishna 161, Guntur 134, Anantapuramu 114, Chittoor 108 and Visakhapatnam 105.

