Vice president greets people on Eid al-Adha

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday greeted people on Eid al-Adha and asked them to be content with modest celebrations at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday greeted people on Eid al-Adha and asked them to be content with modest celebrations at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In his message on the eve of the festival, the vice president said Eid al-Adha is a celebration of unswerving devotion to god and the boundless compassion and love the almighty has for his creation.

"The festival inspires us to inculcate empathy, practice sacrifice and promote peace and universal brotherhood," he said. As India and the world continue to fight a relentless battle against the spread of COVID-19, we have been forced to celebrate almost all of our traditional festivals at home in a more subdued manner, Naidu observed.

"Under these circumstances, we have to be content with a modest celebration and strictly adhere to the safety protocols of wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene during all our celebrations," he said.

