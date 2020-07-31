Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police prohibits flying of UAVs, hot air balloons till Independence Day

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Friday issued an order prohibiting the flying of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like UAVs, paragliders, and hot air balloons in the national capital till August 15 citing security reasons, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:25 IST
Delhi Police prohibits flying of UAVs, hot air balloons till Independence Day

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Friday issued an order prohibiting the flying of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like UAVs, paragliders, and hot air balloons in the national capital till August 15 citing security reasons, officials said. The order shall remain in force for a period of 16 days from Friday till August 15, the police said.

"It has been reported that certain criminals, anti-social elements or terrorists, inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using 'sub-conventional aerial platforms' like paragliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc," the order stated. Therefore, the Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” over Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations and doing so shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order said. The copies of the orders should be affixed on the notice boards of the offices of all DCPs/Addl DCPs/ACPs, Tehsil, all police stations and offices of the New Delhi Municipal Council, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Cantonment Board, it said. Earlier, all the district DCPs had been asked to intensify patrolling in their areas and conduct door-to-door verification to ensure safety and security across the national capital to avoid any untoward incident. Shrivastava had laid emphasis on increasing police presence, intensive and coordinated checking at vulnerable points, verification of tenants and servants, sensitisation of cyber cafe owners, security guards, pre-owned car dealers and mobile dealers among others in order to strengthen counter-terrorism measures. Even though hotels and guest houses aren't operational due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the officers have been asked to stay vigilant. The staff deputed in checking and frisking teams, which consist of 200 police personnel, have been strictly advised to ensure social distancing in the wake of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The staff will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and use sanitisers after every checking and frisking at Red Fort during the Independence Day celebration. More electronic devices are being installed to avoid close contact during frisking. Over 300 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the Red Fort, where the Independence Day event is held every year.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

J-K's Special Secretary of Social Welfare Dept dies of COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmirs Special Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, Tasaduq Jeelani on Tuesday passed away due to COVID-19. Tasaduq was admitted to the hospital on July 14.Special Secretary Social Welfare Department Tasaduq Jeelani passe...

Delhi's wanted gangster arrested from Surat

The Delhi Police has arrested wanted gangster Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, from Surat in Gujarat, officials said on Friday. The 31-year-old, a resident of Najafgarh, had been absconding s...

LG rejects Delhi govt's decision to allow hotels, weekly markets under Unlock 3; AAP fumes

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the AAP governments decision to allow hotels and weekly markets under Unlock 3, officials said. As the COVID-19 situation continues to be fragile and the threat is still far from over, the li...

Spurious liquor claims 38 lives in Punjab

Thirty-eight people have died in Punjabs three districts allegedly after drinking spurious liquor, prompting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order a magisterial probe, officials said on Friday. According to them, while 19 people died in T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020