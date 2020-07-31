Left Menu
Chandigarh's famous Sukhna Lake to remain closed on weekends

The Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh will remain closed on weekends and night curfew will continue in the Union territory, as per guidelines issued by the administration on Friday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:35 IST
The Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh will remain closed on weekends and night curfew will continue in the Union territory, as per guidelines issued by the administration on Friday. Odd-even system will be reintroduced in selected congested markets after fresh examination by the authorised committee. All marketplaces will close by 8 pm except for the eating establishments, which can remain open up to 9 pm, according to a statement.

Sukhna Lake will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, and the entry of visitors will be completely banned. The existing curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will continue as per the guidelines, which came two days after the Centre issued the guidelines under 'Unlock 3', the statement said. Yoga institutions and gymnasiums can open only from August 5 after standard operating procedures for their opening are issued by the Centre.

The decisions to issue these guidelines were taken during a meeting presided over by the Punjab governor and Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore. The meeting was also attended by Manoj Parida, adviser to the administrator. During the meeting, officials informed that the drive against non-wearing of masks had been intensified. Over 8,000 fines have been issued and nearly Rs 45 lakh recovered from the violators.

Badnore said all efforts should be made to detect the coronavirus-infected persons early so that timely treatment could be given. Parida stated that keeping in view the increase in the number of cases, three new micro-containment zones were under consideration. PTI SUN HMB

