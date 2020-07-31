New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) These are the top stories at 9.30 pm:

These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: Nation: DEL93 RJ-4THLD MLA SHIFT Cong shifts Rajasthan MLAs to Jaisalmer hotel Jaisalmer/Jaipur: Fearing "horse-trading" ahead of the assembly session, the Rajasthan Congress on Friday shifted the party MLAs to Jaisalmer from Jaipur where they had been staying at a hotel for over a fortnight. . DEL91 LJP-EC-LD BIHAR LJP asks EC to not hold Bihar elections in Oct-Nov, says polls in pandemic will endanger lives New Delhi: BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party wrote to the Election Commission on Friday against holding the Bihar assembly polls in October-November, when they are due, saying it will otherwise amount to deliberately "pushing people towards death". .

DEL96 LDALL SUSHANT Sushant Rajput death: ED files money laundering case against Rhea, family; actress says ‘Satyamev Jayate’ New Delhi/Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty faces more trouble as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a money laundering case against her and her family on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Sushant Singh Rajput's father has accused them of abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide. . DEL65 AVI-LD FLIGHTS Govt extends suspension of international flights till Aug 31 New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday said the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from the country has been extended till August 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic. .

DEL84 PM-LD HACKATHON PM Modi to address grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on Saturday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on Saturday via video conferencing and also interact with students on the occasion, according to an official statement. . DEL35 JK-MEHBOOBA J-K admin extends detention of Mehbooba Mufti by 3 months under PSA Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday extended the detention of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti by three months under the Public Safety Act. .

DEL41 PB-LIQUOR-LD DEATHS 21 die after drinking spurious liquor in Punjab, CM orders magisterial probe Chandigarh: Twenty-one people have died in Punjab's three districts allegedly after drinking spurious liquor, prompting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order a magisterial probe, officials said on Friday. . DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally crosses 16 lakh with over 55k cases in a day for 1st time; death toll 35,747 New Delhi: With a record single-day surge of 55,078 infections, India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 16 lakh on Friday, just two days after it reached the 15-lakh mark, while the number of recoveries rose to 10,57,805, according to Union Health Ministry data. .

DEL81 VIRUS-VACCINE-SII Panel recommends permission to Serum Institute for phase 2, 3 human clinical trials of Oxford vaccine candidate New Delhi: A subject expert committee on COVID-19 on Friday recommended to the country's drug regulator that permission be granted to Serum Institute of India (SII) for conducting the second and third phases of human clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate. By Payal Banerjee Business: DCM58 BIZ-LD FM-BANKS FinMin working with RBI on need for loan restructuring: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government is working with the RBI on need for restructuring of loans to help industry tide over the impact of COVID-19. . DEL89 BIZ-2NDLD RESULTS-SBI SBI Q1 profit surges 81 pc to Rs 4,189 cr Mumbai: The country's largest lender State Bank of India reported 81 per cent jump in its profit after tax to Rs 4,189 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, as against Rs 2,312 crore in the year-ago period. .

Foreign: FGN34 NEPAL-OLI-INDIA Nepal PM Oli's 'irritating' remarks against India 'undiplomatic': CPN leader Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has committed three "mistakes" with his recent "undiplomatic" and "irritating" anti-India statements, a senior leader of the ruling communist party has said, amidst mounting pressure on the embattled premier who is facing calls for resignation. Shirish B Pradhan FGN23 US-CHINA-INDIA-BHUTAN China’s aggression in Ladakh, claims for real estate in Bhutan indicative of its intentions: Pompeo Washington: China's recent aggression in India’s eastern Ladakh and claims for the real estate in Bhutan are indicative of its intentions, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, asserting that Beijing under President Xi Jinping is testing the world to see if anyone is going to stand up to its threats and bullying. By Lalit K Jha FGN32 US-TRUMP-LD POLLS Trump now says he doesn't want to postpone presidential elections in November Washington: Donald Trump has quickly taken back his suggestion to delay November's presidential election over alleged fraud concerns after he failed to garner support from top Republicans. By Lalit K Jha PTI HDA. .