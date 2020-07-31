Left Menu
24-year-old journalist hangs self in northeast Delhi's Welcome

Her family members have not alleged any foul play and no suicide note was recovered from the room where the body was found hanging, a senior police officer said Police said the victim was depressed and she was undergoing treatment at Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 24-year-old journalist allegedly hanged herself in her house in northeast Delhi's Welcome area on Friday morning, police said. Her family members have not alleged any foul play and no suicide note was recovered from the room where the body was found hanging, a senior police officer said

Police said the victim was depressed and she was undergoing treatment at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). The body was sent for the post-mortem and the inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC.

